Beyoncé May Perform At The Grammys With Babies On Board

When Beyoncé decides she wants to dominate the conversation, she really commits. A day after announcing that she and husband Jay Z are expecting twins, a new report suggests she’s performing at next Sunday’s Grammy Awards.

According to Entertainment Tonight, “multiple sources” have confirmed that Bey will grace the Grammy stage on February 12. The singer was reportedly seen rehearsing for the show at a secret location in Los Angeles today. This would mark her first performance since announcing her pregnancy, and while it may seem tough to hit the stage with babies on board, she’s done it before (and she’s not the only one).

Beyoncé is nominated for a whopping nine awards at the Grammys, all for her critically acclaimed 2016 album Lemonade. She joins a star-studded list of previously announced performers, including Chance the Rapper, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weeknd with Daft Punk, and A Tribe Called Quest with Anderson .Paak and Dave Grohl. I’m guessing none of those other performers are carrying twins inside them, though.