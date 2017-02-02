11 Pregnant Stars Who Sang Their Hearts Out Onstage

Kristian Dowling/Getty

So you might've heard a certain famous singer is pregnant with twins. The Carters revealed Wednesday (February 1) that Blue Ivy will be a big sister in a matter of months.

Beyoncé is also slated to headline Coachella this spring. She appears to be four or five months along now, so fans are worried she might pull out of the April festival as her due date nears.

But as the saying goes, the show must go on. Sometimes the babies come along for the ride, too.