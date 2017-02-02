11 Pregnant Stars Who Sang Their Hearts Out Onstage

So you might've heard a certain famous singer is pregnant with twins. The Carters revealed Wednesday (February 1) that Blue Ivy will be a big sister in a matter of months.
Beyoncé is also slated to headline Coachella this spring. She appears to be four or five months along now, so fans are worried she might pull out of the April festival as her due date nears.
But as the saying goes, the show must go on. Sometimes the babies come along for the ride, too.
Beyoncé
Let's not forget Bey has performed pregnant before. After belting out "Love on Top" at the 2011 VMAs, she introduced the world to Blue Ivy by mischievously rubbing her belly while Jay Z smiled like an idiot from the crowd.
Jennifer Lopez
In 2007, J.Lo and Marc Anthony — her hubby back then — played a whole tour together while keeping her pregnancy on the sly. Rumors started flying as her bump became more noticeable, and they finally broke the news at their final tour stop in Miami.
Christina Aguilera
An expectant Christina Aguilera rocked a sheer LBD at KIIS FM's 2014 Wango Tango concert, where she sang "Say Something" with A Great Big World. Now, do they make that dress in non-maternity sizes for the rest of us?
Kelly Clarkson
When Clarkson took the stage at her Los Angeles Piece by Piece tour stop in August 2015, she kept choking up while singing. On the spot, she decided to spill the beans about what was making her "so hormonal." She was "totally pregnant" with her second child, son Remington Alexander, who arrived in April 2016.
Gwen Stefani
The former No Doubt singer also announced her pregnancy mid-performance. "I want you to say it loud enough so the baby hears it," she told the audience at a 2005 tour stop in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Not only was she expecting her first child, but she was also nominated for a whopping five Grammys at the time. Killin' it.
Mariah Carey
Mariah is known for two things: Christmas and being a diva. But even her composure falters when the Obamas get involved. You see, Carey was secretly pregnant with twins while singing at TNT's 2010 Christmas in Washington event. Apparently Barack and Michelle straight-up asked her if she was expecting, and she couldn't lie to the freakin' president.
"At this point, she hadn't told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along," Nick Cannon, Carey's then-husband, revealed on his radio show. "Because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the president and first lady that we are having twins."
M.I.A.
Here's Lil Wayne caressing M.I.A.'s baby bump onstage at the 2009 Grammys. Kanye West, Jay Z, and T.I. joined them for their collab, "Swagga Like Us," which samples "Paper Planes." 2009 was a weird year.
Alicia Keys
Keys was literally glowing — seriously, LOOK AT THAT PHOTO — while performing "We Are Here" at the 2014 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Shakira
Ciara
Ciara was very, very pregnant while performing at Hyundai's 2014 Grammys celebration. Do you think her son, Future, was born knowing how to do the "1, 2 Step"?
Carrie Underwood
Performing at the 2014 CMAs while pregnant wasn't enough for Underwood. She also co-hosted the entire awards show with Brad Paisley, who "accidentally" revealed the baby's sex — a son! – during their onstage banter. Oops.