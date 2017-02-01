Getty Images

Kim and Kanye Are Working on A Kids Clothing Line That's As Cute As North

North West is arguably the most influential fashion icon of the Kardashian dynasty. So it makes total sense that her parents are collaborating on a children's line inspired by the custom clothes they've created for her.

Kim subtly announced this news on Snapchat with some footage of North modeling her new lil ensemble.

"Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling jacket?" Kim asks.

"Northie picked out the color and the fabric," she adds.

It makes sense that Kim would focus on children's clothes now. Since returning to the public eye after a post-robbery hiatus, Kim Kardashian has noticeably been centering her image around motherhood.

Now we just wait and see if there will be children's clothes included in the upcoming Yeezy Season 5 presentation. Until then, I'm sure the question on the minds of many adults will be: "Do you think I can fit into a children's XL?