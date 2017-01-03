Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Home Videos Will Destroy Your Heart

Adorable doesn't even begin to cover it.

On Monday (January 2), Kim Kardashian released never-before-seen footage of her with her husband Kanye West and kids North and Saint living their best lives both before and after their family's recent struggles. The compilation features everything from 2016's Video Music Awards to the priceless memories they shared in the privacy of their own home.

Most memorably, it includes a clip of North cleaning up after her little brother. After Saint drools out something nasty, as babies tend to do, Nori immediately scampers over with paper towels at the ready. "What a good big sister," Kim says offscreen, clearly proud of her daughter. D'aww!

Aside from the small handful of backstage kisses, this video — soundtracked by Jeremih's "Paradise" — proves that Kimye's family isn't all that different from yours. They may have cameras watching them 24/7, but behind the scenes, they're doing all the same things your fam does: teaching their kids how to walk, cooking together, and chilling in sweats on the couch.

Their sweats and couch might be slightly more expensive than yours, but you get the idea.