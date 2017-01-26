Face Time: Jenelle Evans Fully Unveils 'Precious' Baby Ensley

Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Jenelle Evans and David Eason are ready for the world to see their newborn daughter Ensley. And the MTV kiddo is an absolute beauty!

"Good morning world! #Precious," the proud Teen Mom 2 parent captioned the Instagram image above, which finds her mini-me's scrumptious face front and center. The infant is modeling an adorable bow hat and is happily snoozing (and probably dreaming about her next meal!). Looks a lot like her older brother Jace, right?

Jenelle shared a follow-up side-by-side photograph of her third munchkin, which features her "sugar plum" donning a floral ensemble and matching purple cap. It must be said: This little lady is already a natural in front of the camera.

