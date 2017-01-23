Drake’s Amsterdam Getaway Included Rae Sremmurd And A Bar Mitzvah

Christopher Polk/AMA2016/Getty

Drake had an eventful weekend in Amsterdam, where he reportedly crashed a bar mitzvah before performing at Rae Sremmurd's show Sunday night (January 22). Casual.

"I came here to join this Sremm party because I heard there’s no party like a SremmLife party," Drizzy said onstage, launching into "Jumpman" and "Fake Love."

Rae Sremmurd are currently on the European leg of their SremmLife 2 tour. Swae Lee — one-half the hip-hop duo — shared a video of the memorable night.

Before hitting the stage, Drake seemingly hung out at a bar mitzvah, as one does when in Amsterdam. Photos circulating on Twitter show the rapper partaking in the familiar festivities.

As a friendly reminder, Drizzy's own bar mitzvah appears in his "HYFR (Hell Ya Fucking Right)" music video. He occasionally performs at them as well. Let's hope he brings J.Lo along with him next time.