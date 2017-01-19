Prepare Your Bodies For A Drake And Jennifer Lopez Collab

Getty Images, Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Drake aren’t just dating... they’re making sweet, sweet music together.

J. Lo confirmed the collaboration rumors today (January 18) at the 2017 Television Critics’ Association Tour. Sure, she was technically there to talk up her NBC drama Shades of Blue, but the conversation inevitably steered toward Drizzy more than once.

When Extra asked if she and her rumored beau were recording together, Lopez said, “We are — well, we did! We did one song together. I don’t know if we will do more — we will see!”

She echoed the same sentiments with Entertainment Tonight. “He just asked me to do a song with him and that’s what we’ve been doing,” she spilled, adding, “We’ll see if it’s on his next album.”

So, there we have it: In between all that dancing and kissing and such, Jen and Drake found time to record a single song together, on which she’s apparently the featured artist. That Views follow-up can’t come soon enough.