John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Onesies Reaffirm Our Love For Their Love

C Flanigan/Getty Images

This isn't news, but John Legend and Chrissy Teigen love a good laugh almost as much as they love each other.

Be it a big ol' typo, or the look of sheer terror on baby Luna's face when she meets Santa for the first time, or falling all over themselves during a game of charades, the couple is down to laugh at pretty much anything, but especially one another — and that's where these fried chicken-inspired PJs come in.

THEY ARE LEGIT DRESSED UP LIKE A KFC ORDER.

Teigen's rocking a Colonel Sanders-printed onesie, Legend is donning what can only be described as a chicken nugget suit, and together they make for one delicious, highly-caloric, and hugely silly coordinated ensemble.

All we need is little Lu dressed up like a biscuit or a tiny chick and they'll be strong contenders for the most adorable, snack-happy family on Instagram.