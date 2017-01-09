Jenelle Evans' Baby On Board Gets Showered With Love

Jenelle Evans is excitedly preparing to welcome her first daughter at the end of January -- and before this milestone, the Teen Mom 2 cast member was able to celebrate her little lady's imminent arrival with a traditional event.

"Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" Jace and Kaiser's mama -- appropriately clad in a pink dress -- captioned the group shot above from the party (featuring her mama Barbara and Teen Mom 2 co-executive producer Kristen Schylinski). "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon! Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley! #TheBump #BabyGirl #FriendsAndFamily #BabyEnsley."

Jenelle -- who will document her third pregnancy on this season of the long-running docu-series -- also shared a short clip of her guests gathered around a table enjoying a meal.

Be sure to stay with MTV News as Jenelle's due date approaches -- and catch a brand-new episode of Teen Mom 2 tonight at 9/8c!