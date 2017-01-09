Jenelle Evans' Instagram

Jenelle Evans' Baby On Board Gets Showered With Love

It's the final countdown for the pregnant 'Teen Mom 2' cast member

Jenelle Evans is excitedly preparing to welcome her first daughter at the end of January -- and before this milestone, the Teen Mom 2 cast member was able to celebrate her little lady's imminent arrival with a traditional event.

"Thanks to @jamielynnwilshire and @itsashlibee for throwing the best baby shower ever!" Jace and Kaiser's mama -- appropriately clad in a pink dress -- captioned the group shot above from the party (featuring her mama Barbara and Teen Mom 2 co-executive producer Kristen Schylinski). "It's awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl's arrival soon! Tonight was great and wouldn't want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley! #TheBump #BabyGirl #FriendsAndFamily #BabyEnsley."

Jenelle -- who will document her third pregnancy on this season of the long-running docu-series -- also shared a short clip of her guests gathered around a table enjoying a meal.

