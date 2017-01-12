Atlanta Was ‘Just The Beginning’ Of Donald Glover’s TV Domination

Getty Images

Atlanta fans, we have good news and bad news for you.

Let’s start with the exciting stuff: Donald Glover has inked an exclusive overall deal with FX Productions that calls for more projects from the Atlanta auteur. You know what that means? Even more shows with Glover’s wildly fresh creative vision, and even more Atlanta — the deal allows him to remain the writer, director, star, and executive producer of the hit FX series.

In a statement, Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions, said, “Donald is a remarkable artist, effortlessly shifting from actor to writer, producer, director and musician to create one amazing project after another. Atlanta is just the beginning, the breakout comedy of the year and a series revered as much for its originality as its honest look at the experience of being aspiring, young and black in that legendary city. We’re proud to partner with Donald in an overall deal that will allow him to continue turning his creative vision into incredible television.”

Unfortunately, it’ll probably be a while before we see any of Glover’s new projects come to life because he’s one busy dude. Along with announcing his new deal, FX has also revealed that Atlanta’s second season will be pushed back to 2018 because of Glover’s production schedule with the upcoming Han Solo film. Back in October, Glover signed on to star as Lando Calrissian in Disney’s upcoming stand-alone Star Wars flick, and it looks like that’s taking priority in 2017.

All in all, this news caps off an excellent week for Glover, who took home the Golden Globe awards for best comedy series and best comedy actor, both for Atlanta. Something tells us there’ll be plenty more where those came from.