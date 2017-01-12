Four Suspects Charged In Connection With Kim Kardashian's Robbery

Getty Images

French authorities are pressing charges of armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, criminal association, and complicity

A new page has turned in the ongoing saga of Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery, as it looks like authorities are charging a few of the men who could be connected to the October 2 heist.

Shortly following the apprehension of 17 suspects by French police, TMZ reports that four of those men have been formally charged.

One suspect, identified by TMZ as Yunice A, is being charged with armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, and criminal association; the other three are facing charges of complicity.

Earlier today (February 12), Khloé Kardashian commented on the progress of the investigation and the news of these suspects being brought into custody, saying that it was a "relief" to her and her family that arrests had been made.