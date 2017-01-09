Kim Kardashian’s Robbery Case Brings 17 Suspects Into Custody

Getty Images

Three months after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, 17 men and women have been arrested in connection with the crime.

French police have taken 17 individuals into custody across five different cities, TMZ reports. Though only two masked men were directly involved in the robbery, police suspect more were involved in the planning and execution of the heist.

The robbers made away with millions in jewelry, including a $4 million ring. Police reportedly found DNA belonging to one or more people on the gag used to silence Kardashian during the robbery. Surveillance video also showed suspects biking away from the apartment where the robbery took place.

No charges have yet been made against any of the individuals in custody.