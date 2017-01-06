Kim Kardashian Tearfully Recounts Her Robbery In New Clip

Getty Images

'They're going to shoot me in the back...It makes me so upset to think about it'

Now that the horrific ordeal is months behind her, Kim Kardashian will revisit her Paris robbery in the new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians — and talk of the incident understandably gets intense, as evidenced in a new preview.

In the KUWTK clip, Kim cries as she recalls that terrifying October night when masked burglars broke into her apartment, gagged her, tied her up, and made off with millions of dollars in jewelry.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she tells Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian. "There's no way out... It makes me so upset to think about it."

The brief, 30-second preview also features an emotional phone call between Kim and presumably Kanye West. A frightened "Don't scare me, please, what's going on?" from Kim as she reacts to news of West's hospitalization is quickly followed by a shot of the couple hugging, and Kim's voiceover stressing how she thinks he "really needs" her and she "needs to get home." The teaser definitely seems consistent with the stressful months they've experienced in the wake of the robbery with West's own professional and personal hurdles.

KUWTK returns to E! in March, and it looks like the show — which celebrates a decade of filming in 2017 — could be looking at its most memorable season premiere yet.