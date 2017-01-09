Jimmy Fallon Compares Donald Trump To King Joffrey At The Golden Globes

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association invited Jimmy Fallon to host the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 8) knowing that he paved the way for entertaining, pre-rehearsed viral skits on late-night TV — but also that he once tousled Donald Trump's hair instead of asking the then-presidential nominee any questions of substance. So in a way, Fallon is the perfect Golden Globes host: a completely innocuous, song-and-dance man who keeps things light and fun and neither politically engaging nor offensive to anyone, anywhere. That's why celebrities love him.

But this year's Golden Globes is the first major live entertainment telecast since Trump became president-elect — or as Fallon himself joked, it's the "first and maybe last party we'll have in 2017" — so there was always going to be pressure on the jovial Tonight Show host to make light of an otherwise terribly uncomfortable, uncertain situation. And Fallon, being Fallon, delivered ... with two incredibly harmless jokes.

Fallon opened the show with a sprawling musical number (of course) straight outta La La Land featuring Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams, Sarah Paulson, Sterling K. Brown, those kids from Stranger Things (even the dead one), and his BFF Justin Timberlake. Upon entering the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Fallon described the Globes as "one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote."

Ha. Get it? Because Hillary Clinton won the popular vote. Yeah.

After the world's most awkward Chris Rock impression, Fallon also threw this softball, comparing Trump to one of Game of Thrones's most hated characters: "A lot of people wonder what it would have been like if King Joffrey hadn't left. Well, in 12 days, we're about to find out."

I guess so? Listen, at least Fallon came out with some bite. And it's still better than that time Ricky Gervais made a joke using Caitlyn Jenner's deadname on live TV.