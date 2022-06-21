Kam Williams Instagram

Meet Baby Kingston: Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Officially Introduce Their Son

The 'Challenge' munchkin is the 'perfect mix' of his parents

Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett welcomed their first child Kingston in May (he's a Taurus) and shared a sweet photo as a new family of three several weeks after the birth. Such sweet curls!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeemhkEOLnk/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=688335dc-1ce4-4579-91b1-9b4287c8fd4a

Now, The Challenge couple is formally introducing "amazing" Baby Kamroy -- who was born the day after his doting day's bday -- and we can all finally see his little face.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CfE0jF_O3lB/

"Introducing Kingston Lee Garrett #BabyKamroy 🤍," Kam and Le captioned the Instagram album above. "He’s the perfect mix of us both & fits perfectly into our family. God is great & really blessed us with our beautiful healthy baby boy 🙏🏽."

Baby King (one of the munchkin's nicknames) is truly "the perfect mix" of his mom and dad! Offer your congrats to Kam and Le -- and stay with MTV News for more updates, including the lovebirds' upcoming wedding!