Challenge Royalty: Kam Williams And Leroy Garrett Announce Birth of Son Kingston Lee

Kam Williams' Instagram

Sound the trumpets and drum up some well-deserved fanfare: Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett have officially announced the birth of their first child. And with a name like Kingston Lee, the boy’s bound to be Challenge royalty.

The couple, who first shared news of Kam’s pregnancy in December 2021, confirmed with E! News that they’d officially become parents on May 17. One day after Le's birthday!

"He completed our little family!" Kam told E! News. "Kingston is so perfect to us and I'm just obsessed with him, I never want to put him down. He is the perfect blend of us both."

She continued: "Being new parents has been great for us. We are such a great team and work so well together. Kingston was completely manifested, and we even knew his name before he was conceived. Our birthing experience didn't go as planned, and I will be sharing my experience with my audience on social media. But ultimately the baby and I were healthy, and I couldn't have asked for a better birth team!"

Kam and Leroy surprised fans in February when they confirmed they were having a little boy, which Kam revealed after a May baby shower would be named Kingston Lee. The pre-delivery bash, the photos from which Kam posted just days after the couple announced their engagement (man, they’ve been busy!), welcomed Challenge talent like Johnny Bananas, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzales, Nia Moore, Jordan Wisely, and Nelson Thomas.

“We’ve always trusted the process & let things happen on God's timing, which is never wrong,” Kam wrote alongside her gender-reveal photo on Instagram, just before addressing Leroy. “I look forward to bringing our first child into the world and raising a little version of you and witnessing you becoming a dad. Thank you for loving me the way you do. Love you both so much.”

Leroy and Kam first appeared on The Challenge together as part of the cast of 2018's Vendettas, in which they both earned spots as finalists. They most recently appeared as a duo on Double Agents, which wrapped up in 2021 and found Kam snatching a second-place finish behind women’s champion Amber B. and Leroy taking third behind CT and Cory.

Can you believe this betrothed couple started a family just a few short years after meeting on camera? Share your thoughts, and hang tight for more from Lee and Kam’s kingdom!