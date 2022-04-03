Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Brighten Up the Grammys Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The 2022 Grammys red carpet is here. Last week’s Oscars ceremony drew out glitzy, black-tie outfits from the silver screen’s shiniest stars, but tonight (April 3), it was the musicians who rocked the step-and-repeat in their most over-the-top ensembles.

Though last year’s broadcast, held at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, was scaled down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it still delivered plenty of excellent sartorial moments, from Harry Styles’s fuzzy purple boa, to Phoebe Bridgers’s blinged-out bones, to the Haim sisters twinning in periwinkle Prada. Artists followed suit this year as they arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the show took place for the first time, and the fashion did not disappoint.

First-time honorees and circuit mainstays alike sparkled in brilliantly colorful sheer gowns and plentiful layers of tulle. St. Vincent, for one, arrived in an iridescent pink gown with billowing ruched sleeves, while Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner strolled onto the scene in a delightfully layered yellow dress that almost resembled a daffodil. Others, like rising pop singer The Kid Laroi opted for more neutral suiting. See for yourself below, where we've rounded up our favorite looks from the Grammys red carpet.