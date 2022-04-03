Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Doja Cat, Olivia Rodrigo, And More Brighten Up the Grammys Red Carpet

Music's biggest night is here, and the stars turned out a kaleidoscope of color

The 2022 Grammys red carpet is here. Last week’s Oscars ceremony drew out glitzy, black-tie outfits from the silver screen’s shiniest stars, but tonight (April 3), it was the musicians who rocked the step-and-repeat in their most over-the-top ensembles.

Though last year’s broadcast, held at the Staple Center in Los Angeles, was scaled down due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it still delivered plenty of excellent sartorial moments, from Harry Styles’s fuzzy purple boa, to Phoebe Bridgers’s blinged-out bones, to the Haim sisters twinning in periwinkle Prada. Artists followed suit this year as they arrived at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, where the show took place for the first time, and the fashion did not disappoint.

First-time honorees and circuit mainstays alike sparkled in brilliantly colorful sheer gowns and plentiful layers of tulle. St. Vincent, for one, arrived in an iridescent pink gown with billowing ruched sleeves, while Japanese Breakfast's Michelle Zauner strolled onto the scene in a delightfully layered yellow dress that almost resembled a daffodil. Others, like rising pop singer The Kid Laroi opted for more neutral suiting. See for yourself below, where we've rounded up our favorite looks from the Grammys red carpet.

  • Dua Lipa
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Halsey
    Amy Sussman/Getty Images
  • Tinashe
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Ty Dolla $ign
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
  • Megan Thee Stallion
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Finneas
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Saweetie
    Amy Sussman/Getty Images
  • Paris Hilton
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Sofia Carson
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • H.E.R.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • St. Vincent
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Billy Porter
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Leon Bridges
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Daniel Caeser
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • The Kid Laroi
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • BTS
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Lucky Daye
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Kelsea Ballerini
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Brandi Carlile
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Tayla Parx
    Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish
    Amy Sussman/Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo
    Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images
  • Elle King
    Lester Cohen/Getty Images
  • Laverne Cox
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
  • Michelle Zauner
    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images
  • Doja Cat
    Johnny Nunez/Getty Images