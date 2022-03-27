2022 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

There are many questions to consider heading into the 94th Academy Awards, airing tonight (March 27), given the nominations. Will Kristen Stewart land her first Oscar after a much-praised turn as Princess Diana in period drama disguised as a horror film, Spencer? Will CODA's Troy Kotsur make history and become the first deaf male actor to pick up a trophy? Will Encanto make the same waves at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as it's made on the pop charts?
Presumably, we will all know the answers soon. And we might also find out if The Power of the Dog nabs Best Picture, as it's likewise cleaned up at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globes. We'll also find out whether Beyoncé or Billie Eilish earns their first Oscar win. That's a lot to look forward to.
And certainly not least of all, you'll find out which films you need to add to your Letterboxd watchlist immediately. Get ready.
Find all the 2022 Oscar winners below.
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Judi Dench, Belfast
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay (screenplay) / Adam McKay and David Sirota (story), Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder, CODA
Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Best Cinematography
Greg Fraser, Dune
Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley
Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog
Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick...Boom!
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live-Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Japan)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Best Original Song
"Be Alive," Dixson and Beyoncé - King Richard
"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto
"Down to Joy," Van Morrison - Belfast
"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas - No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do," Diane Warren - Four Good Days
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home