2022 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

There are many questions to consider heading into the 94th Academy Awards, airing tonight (March 27), given the nominations. Will Kristen Stewart land her first Oscar after a much-praised turn as Princess Diana in period drama disguised as a horror film, Spencer? Will CODA's Troy Kotsur make history and become the first deaf male actor to pick up a trophy? Will Encanto make the same waves at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood as it's made on the pop charts?

Presumably, we will all know the answers soon. And we might also find out if The Power of the Dog nabs Best Picture, as it's likewise cleaned up at the BAFTAs, Critics' Choice Awards, and Golden Globes. We'll also find out whether Beyoncé or Billie Eilish earns their first Oscar win. That's a lot to look forward to.

And certainly not least of all, you'll find out which films you need to add to your Letterboxd watchlist immediately. Get ready.

Find all the 2022 Oscar winners below.

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penélope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick...Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Judi Dench, Belfast

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay (screenplay) / Adam McKay and David Sirota (story), Don't Look Up

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Adapted Screenplay

Sian Heder, CODA

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Best Cinematography

Greg Fraser, Dune

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Best Film Editing

Don't Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick...Boom!

Best Animated Feature Film

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best Live-Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car (Japan)

Flee (Denmark)

The Hand of God (Italy)

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)

The Worst Person in the World (Norway)

Best Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Original Score

Nicholas Britell, Don't Look Up

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Best Original Song

"Be Alive," Dixson and Beyoncé - King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Lin-Manuel Miranda - Encanto

"Down to Joy," Van Morrison - Belfast

"No Time to Die," Billie Eilish and Finneas - No Time to Die

"Somehow You Do," Diane Warren - Four Good Days

Best Sound

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Costume Design

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Production Design

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home