Challenge Star Kailah Casillas Marries Sam Bird

Kailah Casillas Instagram

Kailah Casillas just married her "favorite person in the world" (aka Sam Bird).

The Challenge star and the Love Island/Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love alum said "I do" earlier this month in Gibraltar. The lovebirds (had to be done) got engaged in August 2020.

"3.3.22 🤍," Kailah captioned the Instagram announcement above from the surprise nuptials. "We eloped! I never dreamt of having a big wedding, so we decided to take a trip to Gibraltar and do it the most intimate way possible, just us 🤍 I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with you, @samrobertbird 🤍."

The "new Mr. and Mrs. Bird" also vlogged the "truly amazing" milestone (seen below).

Kailah's castmates offered their good wishes, including Jenna Compono commenting, "Awwwwww congrats my loves ❤️❤️❤️❤️" while Nany Gonzalez shared, "Stunning.❤️ congrats my friends ✨." Kyle Christie brought back a Vendettas memory, joking, "hopefully he didn't make you run up the mountain like we did 👀⛰🏃🏼‍♂️" (right after congratulating them, of course).

Post your congrats to the newlyweds below -- and stay with MTV News for all Challenge/Ex on the Beach updates!