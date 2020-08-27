Challenge Star Kailah Casillas Is Engaged To Her 'Favorite Person In The World'

Riccardo Giordina

No challenging this fact: Kailah Casillas is going to be a bride!

The Total Madness player -- who made her MTV debut back in 2016 on Real World: Go Big or Go Home -- is engaged to Love Island and Ex on the Beach: Peak of Love alum Sam Bird. Another Holy Trinity member is going to be a Mrs.!

"I'm marrying my favorite person in the world @samrobertbird," the veteran competitor captioned the snapshot above with her brand-new diamond ring. Sam -- who popped the question while the lovebirds (heh!) are vacationing in Greece -- sweetly commented on the post with, "Can’t wait for the rest of our life together" and a blue heart emoji. Birds of a feather do indeed flock together.

Kailah and Sam met on social media -- and unveiled their romance back in January with some lovey dovey pics. Eventually they will say "I do" -- and there will be no more recouplings for these two! Offer your congrats to Kailah and Sam in the comments.