Siesta Key Star Chloe Trautman Is Engaged

Chloe Trautman's Instagram

There's a brand-new bride-to-be in Siesta Key: Chloe Trautman is engaged to "soulmate" Chris Long.

"Yesterday I said YES to my soulmate in Fairyland," Chloe captioned the Instagram album above from the couple's engagement in Bryce Canon, Utah. "Chris took us on an 8.2 mile loop trail that was the hardest thing I have ever done in my life -mentally and physically. The emotional release after finishing this hike was indescribable. As I was standing at the overlook reflecting over all the emotions I felt throughout this hike, I heard Chris say my name and I turned around and there he was down on one knee. We both kind of blacked out and I remember breaking down in tears and saying how crazy this is! He asked me to marry him and I said YES!"

She continued: "From the moment I met Chris I knew he was the one. I am in a state of pure bliss and I can’t believe I get to spend my life with my best friend!!! We’ve been calling friends and family all morning and seeing everyone’s reactions fills us both with so much love. I am still in shock and don’t really know how to end this post so I’ll end it with this.

The soon-to-be Mrs. concluded with a heartfelt message about love being the "most powerful force on the planet" and the significance of her emerald sparkler.

"When you lead with love anything is possible," Chloe added. "Emeralds are associated with the heart chakra and hold many metaphysical properties some which include compassion, balance, wisdom, patience and universal love. And those who are close to me know I have been obsessed with emeralds for quite sometime now. This ring holds so much love. If I can send any message it’s to never stop falling in love with yourself, life, and your soulmate. Love is limitless, infinite, and always always always possible!"

Offer Chloe and Chris congrats in the comments and stay with MTV News for all Siesta Key information -- Trautman-Long nuptials-related articles included!