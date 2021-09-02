Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Reveal Baby R's Name

The 'Teen Mom OG' 'princess' was born at the end of August

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra welcomed a "perfect" baby girl at the end of August. And now, the Teen Mom OG couple is sharing the newborn's name.

“We are proud to announce our fourth and final little princess Rya Rose Baltierra!" Catelynn shared with Celebuzz!. "Mom, baby, and dad are doing well and Rya is adored by all that meets her. Novalee and Vaeda are over the moon! We are blessed beyond belief."

Before Baby R's name was revealed, her proud mom and dad offered glimpses into the early days with their "last baby."

"Exhausted 🥱 but soaking up every second ❤️ she’s absolutely perfect 😍 #BabyR #MomOfGirls," Cate captioned the heartwarming image above, featuring the littlest Baltierra resting comfortably on her mom.

"There is no better feeling in the world than hearing your baby’s little breathing sync with yours as both of your heartbeats do the same through the warmth of your skin as it touches theirs," the proud girl dad wrote along with the photograph above. "I’m head over heels in love! 😍❤️😭🌹 #DaddysGirl #GirlDad"

Watch Cate and Ty prepare to welcome Baby Rya when Teen Mom OG returns this Tuesday at 8/7c.