Catelynn Lowell And Tyler Baltierra Welcome Baby Girl

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images for MTV

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra's "last baby" is here!

The Teen Mom OG couple are the proud parents to a baby girl, Tyler shared in an Instagram story.

"She's here and she's perfect," Tyler posted.

Cate teased her daughter's imminent arrival, writing "Baby R is on her way ❤️ send positive vibes."

The MTV sweethearts, who recently celebrated 15 years together, shared in February that Baby Baltierra would be "coming soon." The pregnancy announcement featured siblings Novalee and Vaeda wearing matching T-shirts that read "My Parents Did Not Practice Social Distancing, Big Sister 2021."

Soon after, the couple -- who made it no secret that they really wanted a boy to round out their clan -- revealed it was "another girl." And now Baby R is here -- and ready to play with her sisters.

Offer your congrats to the Baltierras, and stay with MTV News for more updates! And do not miss the premiere of Teen Mom OG on Tuesday, September 7 at 8/7c.