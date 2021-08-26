'Let's Find This Guy A Wifey!': DJ Pauly D And Nikki Are Helping Vinny On Double Shot At Love

Double Shot at Love is returning -- and this time, "it's all about Vinny."

The series, premiering on September 16, will feature Jersey Shore's lone single cast member looking for his perfect match. Seventeen lucky ladies are trying to capture his heart, but fortunately for Vin (and us!), he won't be experiencing the dating series without some (very entertaining) help.

"Let's find this guy a wifey!" DJ Pauly D yells into his megaphone in the promo above. Pauly D's ladylove Nikki Hall will also be aiding Vin every step of the way -- after all, the couple does know this process works firsthand!

From one lady declaring she would "bake cookies off [Vinny's] body" to Snooki and JWOWW dubbing themselves "matchmakers," will Vin meet the "woman of his dreams"? Or will he be "riding solo" (Season 1 reference) at the end of the unique experience? There's only one way to learn the answer: Do not miss Double Shot at Love beginning Thursday, September 16 at 9/8c!