Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella

Blackpink's The Movie Will Be In Your Area (And Theaters) This August

Blackpink is coming to your area — in theaters!

YG Entertainment dropped a trailer today (July 14) for Blackpink’s upcoming documentary film as part of the girl group’s fifth debut anniversary, which they’re calling “4+1 Project.”

The trailer shows footage from Blackpink’s tours and rehearsals, along with members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa looking back on their journey since debuting in 2016 and becoming one of the biggest girl groups in the world. Each member can be heard saying something positive about their experiences. Lead singer Jennie said, “Performing onstage is one of the best parts.” Meanwhile, vocalist Rosé shared, “I really tried to pour my heart and soul into it.”

Jisoo, another vocalist, remarked how it was the greatest when they got together. “I think we shine the most when the four of us get together and challenge ourselves with new things,” she said.

The documentary film is set to reveal exclusive, intimate features such as “The Room of Memories,” drawing on their last five years; “Beauty” photo shoots of each member; and exclusive interviews for their fans.

Blackpink debuted on August 8, 2016 with their single album Square One, which included tracks “Whistle” and “Boombayah.” The latter became the group’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart. In 2020, their lead single “How You Like That,” from the group’s first album The Album, won Song of the Summer at the VMAs. The Album debuted at No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard 200 and went on to be one of the biggest albums of the year.

While Blackpink as a group has been reaching the music charts, some of its members have committed to solo work. Jennie made her solo debut with “Solo” in 2018, and Rosé became the first artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 as a soloist with her single album R, which was released this past March.

YG Entertainment confirmed that Lisa is the next member set to make a solo debut, set to be released later this summer. The music video for her new song is being filmed this week, per Soompi.

From the looks of the film and the group’s ongoing projects, Blackpink will continue to go places in their career. “I want to say thank you for always supporting me,” Lisa says in the trailer through id in joyful tears, thanking their dedicated Blinks.

Blackpink: The Movie will be released in theaters on August 4 in South Korea and worldwide. Tickets are currently available to purchase here.