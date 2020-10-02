Blackpink's The Album Has A Song For Every Mood

Provided

By Natasha Mulenga

Blackpink’s The Album has finally arrived, and it feels like a long time coming. Though they’re the most-followed K-pop girl group on Instagram, the first Korean girl group to perform at Coachella, and the group whose music video for “How You Like That” garnered a record-breaking 86.3 million views in its first day, it’s hard to believe that The Album’s eight tracks make up the quartet’s first full-length Korean-language album since they debuted in 2016.

But since they dropped their 2018 Japanese-language album Blackpink in Your Area and teamed up with Lady Gaga on the dance-pop “Sour Candy” earlier this year, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa have plotted a course for this very moment. The Album shines. Mixing genres is a natural occurrence in K-pop, so it comes as no surprise that Blackpink’s latest project — out today (October 2) — draws from EDM, trap, and hip-hop, with a drizzle of South Asian beats and a dollop of pop rock. The only two collaborations are extremely high-profile; Selena Gomez brings the sweetness on “Ice Cream,” and Cardi B — whose “Bardipink in your area” tweet set a tone of excitement earlier this week — lets loose on “Bet You Wanna.”

Let there be no doubt: This is very much a confident pop album that Blinks will be satisfied with. And it’s got a song for every mood. Below, we break down how The Album can soundtrack your life.