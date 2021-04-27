Billie Eilish's New Album Will Find Her Happier Than Ever On July 30

Kelia Anne MacCluskey

When's the last time you were happy? If you're struggling to find an answer, here's some good news: Billie Eilish's new album is reportedly due out July 30. At least you know now that this summer will be full of joy!

On Tuesday (April 27), Eilish revealed on social media that the follow-up to her globe-quaking 2019 debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is titled Happier Than Ever and that it's her "favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel."

She accompanied that bit of news with an album cover that's about as diametrically opposed to the twisted darkness of her debut as you can get. Instead of evoking night terrors and demonic entities, Happier Than Ever features a blonde Eilish giving herself a hug in a pale white garment. Of course, not everything is as its title would suggest: She's also crying.

Ahead of the announcement, Eilish teased a sample of music, likely the title track, and more from her new platinum look. "When I'm away from you / I'm happier than ever," she sings in the snippet. This is likely the new song she's planning to drop on Thursday (April 29) at 9 a.m.

Eilish unveiled her new hair on social media back in March, just a few days after winning Record of the Year at the 2021 Grammys. Based on the last month's worth of posts, she's also been expanding her wardrobe, including boasting a shirt with doves on it. She also featured a string of dove emojis in the album announcement. Doves are gonna be big for her this time around.

Happier Than Ever, like its predecessor, features no outside writers apart from Eilish and her brother and collaborator, Finneas. He produced the album, along with Eilish's debut, in their native Los Angeles.

Below, find the tracklist for Happier Than Ever, which includes the title track as well as early singles "My Future," released last in July, and "Therefore I Am," which dropped back in November 2020 complete with a ghostly video filmed in an abandoned mall.

1. Getting Older

2. I Didn’t Change My Number

3. Billie Bossa Nova

4. my future

5. Oxytocin

6. GOLDWING

7. Lost Cause

8. Halley’s Comet

9. Not My Responsibility

10. OverHeated

11. Everybody Dies

12. Your Power

13. NDA

14. Therefore I Am

15. Happier Than Ever

16. Male Fantasy

Get ready for Billie's new moves. She's in love with her future. Can't wait to meet her.