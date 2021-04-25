Emerald Fennell's Oscar Win Makes Her The Academy's Own Promising Young Woman

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

She is the first woman to win Best Original Screenplay since Diablo Cody in 2008

The Academy voters think Emerald Fennell is a Promising Young Woman.

The 93rd annual Academy Awards was held in a different location this year, and started off the ceremony by awarding the British newcomer. The actress-turned-first-time director took home the Oscar tonight (April 25) for Best Original Screenplay for her debut feature, Promising Young Woman. Fennell is the first woman to win the category since Diablo Cody took home the gold in 2008 for Juno.

"I'm trying very hard not to cry, which is very difficult as an English person. I don't cry ever," Fennell said as she stood on the stage accepting her award.

"This film was made by the most incredible people in the world who made it in 23 days and brought their complete genius and love and humor to it. I have so many people to thank. I feel mortified that I'm here by myself when it's not just my job at all," she continued. "I want to thank Carey Mulligan for not only being the most talented person in the world but for being the kindest and funniest. I want to thank the producers for standing behind this film always, and never giving up."

"Steven, I hope that was alright," she added, referring to the telecast's executive producer, Steven Soderbergh, who is revamping it and offering a more cinematic look.

Fennell's Promising Young Woman is a dark comedy starring Mulligan, Bo Burnham, and Alison Brie that also delves into trauma and consequence. It was a film-festival favorite but also proved popular with Academy voters — eventually scoring five Oscar nominations including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Film Editing.

Fennell is the first woman to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 13 years. She beat out other nominees this year including Lee Isaac Chung for Minari and Aaron Sorkin for The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Before being an Oscar winner, Fennell was most known to audiences for her roles on Killing Eve and The Crown. Fennell also made Oscars history this year by being the first British woman to ever be nominated for Best Director.

