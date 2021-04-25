2021 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

It's April, and the Oscars are on? It's true! While awards season typically wraps by February, the pandemic forced the academies to rejigger its schedule, which meant a later-than-usual springtime air date that allowed the show to take advantage of not only its usual home at the Dolby Theatre, but also Union Station in Los Angeles, for a sprawling event worthy of the impressive crop of nominees.
With Mank leading the pack but but also with historic nominations for Nomadland writer-director Chloé Zhao, Promising Young Woman writer-director Emerald Fennell, and Minari stars Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn, and a posthumous one for Chadwick Boseman, it's already shaping up to be a night to remember. But who will add a golden Oscar to their mantles?
Find the full list of winners below.
Best Picture
The Father
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
Minari
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round
David Fincher, Mank
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay
WINNER: Promising Young Woman
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
WINNER: The Father
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Nomadland
One Night in Miami
The White Tiger
Best Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
News of the World
Nomadland
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Film Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Animated Feature Film
WINNER: Soul
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Wolfwalkers
Best Animated Short Film
WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You
Burrow
Genius Loci
Opera
Yes-People
Best Live-Action Short Film
WINNER: Two Distant Strangers
Feeling Through
The Letter Room
The Present
White Eye
Best International Feature Film
WINNER: Another Round
Better Days
Collective
The Man Who Sold His Skin
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Best Documentary Feature
Collective
Crip Camp
The Mole Agent
My Octopus Teacher
Time
Best Documentary Short Subject
WINNER: Colette
A Concerto Is a Conversation
Do Not Split
Hunger Ward
A Love Song for Latasha
Best Original Score
Da 5 Bloods
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul
Best Original Song
"Fight For You," (H.E.R.) - Judas and the Black Messiah
"Hear My Voice," (Celeste) - The Trial of the Chicago 7
"Husavik," (Will Ferrell, My Marianne) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
"Io Si (Seen)," (Laura Pausini) - The Life Ahead
"Speak Now," (Leslie Odom Jr.) - One Night in Miami
Best Sound
WINNER: Sound of Metal
Greyhound
Mank
News of the World
Soul
Best Costume Design
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Emma
Mank
Mulan
Pinocchio
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Mank
Pinocchio
Best Production Design
The Father
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
News of the World
Tenet
Best Visual Effects
Love and Monsters
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet