2021 Oscar Winners: See The Full List

It's April, and the Oscars are on? It's true! While awards season typically wraps by February, the pandemic forced the academies to rejigger its schedule, which meant a later-than-usual springtime air date that allowed the show to take advantage of not only its usual home at the Dolby Theatre, but also Union Station in Los Angeles, for a sprawling event worthy of the impressive crop of nominees.

With Mank leading the pack but but also with historic nominations for Nomadland writer-director Chloé Zhao, Promising Young Woman writer-director Emerald Fennell, and Minari stars Steven Yeun and Yuh-Jung Youn, and a posthumous one for Chadwick Boseman, it's already shaping up to be a night to remember. But who will add a golden Oscar to their mantles?

Find the full list of winners below.

Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Director

WINNER: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Thomas Vinterberg, Another Round

David Fincher, Mank

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Steven Yeun, Minari

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

WINNER: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Lakeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Minari

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: The Father

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

The White Tiger

Best Cinematography

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

News of the World

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Film Editing

The Father

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: Soul

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Wolfwalkers

Best Animated Short Film

WINNER: If Anything Happens I Love You

Burrow

Genius Loci

Opera

Yes-People

Best Live-Action Short Film

WINNER: Two Distant Strangers

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

White Eye

Best International Feature Film

WINNER: Another Round

Better Days

Collective

The Man Who Sold His Skin

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Best Documentary Feature

Collective

Crip Camp

The Mole Agent

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Best Documentary Short Subject

WINNER: Colette

A Concerto Is a Conversation

Do Not Split

Hunger Ward

A Love Song for Latasha

Best Original Score

Da 5 Bloods

Mank

Minari

News of the World

Soul

Best Original Song

"Fight For You," (H.E.R.) - Judas and the Black Messiah

"Hear My Voice," (Celeste) - The Trial of the Chicago 7

"Husavik," (Will Ferrell, My Marianne) - Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

"Io Si (Seen)," (Laura Pausini) - The Life Ahead

"Speak Now," (Leslie Odom Jr.) - One Night in Miami

Best Sound

WINNER: Sound of Metal

Greyhound

Mank

News of the World

Soul

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Emma

Mank

Mulan

Pinocchio

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

Mank

Pinocchio

Best Production Design

The Father

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Mank

News of the World

Tenet

Best Visual Effects

Love and Monsters

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

The One and Only Ivan

Tenet