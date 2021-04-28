Sneak Peek: Leah Faces A Personal Health Issue On Teen Mom 2

The mother of three says she needs to be 'extra-cautious'

Leah will face a "fresh new challenge" when Teen Mom 2 returns on May 4: The mother of three is navigating a personal health issue.

"So I scheduled a doctor's appointment... and today I am going in for an ultrasound of the lump on my breast," Leah states in the sneak peek below.

What emotions is she experiencing as she faces the upcoming visit?

"I don't know how I feel. I mean, I don't want to speak anything into existence," she continues. "I just want to be extra-cautious and make sure that I keep up with my own health so that I can continue to take care of my babies."

Speaking of her "babies," what message does she have for Aleeah Grace and Ali about their own bodies changing as they get older? Watch their candid conversation