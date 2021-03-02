'Mommy Has A Baby In Her Belly': Cheyenne Just Gave Ryder The Best News Ever On Teen Mom OG

Cheyenne and her beau Zach had some special news for the guests at her 28th birthday gathering featured on tonight's Teen Mom OG: A baby is on the way!

"I like to give gifts to everybody on my birthday -- it's like my little thing," Chey told her guests (who were celebrating on a boat) pre-munchkin reveal, while instructing them that they all had to open their surprise something at the same time. The goodie bag featured drinkware: Her mom's mug read "grandma again, est. 2021," while her sister's stated "Wow, look at you becoming an aunt again and sh*t." Hugs and joy all around!

The pregnancy was also news to Ryder, who "found out with everybody" at the party. Cheyenne took her daughter off to the side to have a little one-on-one chat.

"You know you're a big sister because Mila is your little sister?" Chey asked Ry. "Remember when Taylor had a baby in her belly? Now Mommy has a baby in her belly."

Chey then placed her daughter's hand on her tummy and asked if she was excited. A grinning Ryder sweetly nodded yes and rested her head against her mom's belly. Understandably, Cheyenne started to tear up, and Ryder asked why.

Chey's sweet response: "Because I'm happy."

Us too, Chey. Happy and crying! Offer your congrats to Cheyene, Zach, Ryder and the entire family -- and keep watching Teen Mom OG every Tuesday at 8/7c!