Teen Mom OG
Motherhood hasn't always been easy over the years for Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci, Mackenzie and Amber, but they've tackled its many challenges head-on.
- 01:15HighlightS8Tyler and Catelynn Weigh the Pros and Cons of Gender SelectionTyler desperately wants his next child to be a boy, but Catelynn is wary of the hefty price tag for a gender selection procedure that isn't guaranteed to work.06/02/2020
- 02:19HighlightS8Mackenzie Celebrates Her Late Mom's BirthdayMackenzie plans a family gathering to mark what would have been her mom's 51st birthday and records a special video message for her.06/02/2020
- 01:45HighlightS8Tyler Learns to Stop Enabling His DadTyler and Catelynn decide not to invite Tyler's dad Butch to Vaeda's first birthday party, and Tyler explains how he's supporting Butch while keeping his own peace of mind.05/26/2020
- 03:16HighlightS8Cory Gives Cheyenne the Credit She DeservesCory comes home feeling excited to see his daughter Ryder and realizes that he never could have participated in The Challenge without Cheyenne's hard work as a mother.05/19/2020
- 02:34HighlightS8Bentley's Ready for Another SiblingBentley excitedly gives Maci and Taylor the latest info on his baby sister, and Ryan talks to his parents and Mackenzie about the work that will go into raising another child.05/12/2020
- 03:26HighlightS8Ambers Opens Up to Dimitri After His Lie Detector TestAfter Amber and Dimitri get the results of his polygraph test, Amber tells him about how her past relationships made her wary of love.05/12/2020
- 02:06HighlightS8 E20Ryder Is More Prepared for Pre-K Than CheyenneCheyenne brings Ryder to her first day of preschool and, while Ryder quickly adapts to her new environment, Cheyenne isn't quite ready to watch her baby grow up.05/05/2020
- 02:21HighlightS8 E19In Loving Memory of AngieMackenzie's friends and family gather for a sweet tribute to her mom Angie, and Teen Mom OG takes a look back at their special mother-daughter bond.04/28/2020
- 01:34HighlightS8 E19Amber's Boyfriend Plans a VisitAmber video chats with her boyfriend Dimitri before 15-hour flight from Belgium.04/28/2020
- 02:53ExclusiveS8 E18Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - The GoPro Sees EverythingThe producers reveal how season-altering moments for Amber and Cheyenne's ex Cory never would have been captured without the help of easily forgettable GoPro cameras.04/21/2020
- 02:51HighlightS8 E18Catelynn and April Discuss the Effects of Carly's AdoptionOn vacation in Key West, FL, Catelynn talks to her mother about the emotional stress that putting Carly up for adoption added to their relationship.04/21/2020
- 03:43ExclusiveS8 E17Teen Mom OG Producers Tell All - On-Set SurprisesThe producers reveal the relationship curveballs they were thrown by Amber and Cheyenne, and discuss how these impacted the creation of certain episodes.04/14/2020
Cast
Amber Portwood
Cast Member
Amber is in the midst of a custody and criminal case after a domestic dispute with her ex-boyfriend Andrew. She acknowledges her behavior was out of line and seeks help with a psychiatrist and anger management classes. But when audio leaks of arguments she's had with Andrew, it's hard to relive the past.
Catelynn Lowell
Cast Member
Eleven years after placing their first daughter, Carly, for adoption, Cate and Ty are the happiest they have ever been. With Cate's mental health under control, and after surviving a trial separation, the couple decide to celebrate with a recommitment ceremony. While parenting their two girls, Nova and Vaeda, Ty is still desperate for a son, so he and Cate look into what it would take to guarantee a boy in their next pregnancy.
Cheyenne Floyd
Cast Member
After a fling, Cheyenne found herself co-parenting with her Challenge castmate Cory. Their daughter, Ryder, has VLCAD, a rare genetic disorder, so Cheyenne works hard to bring awareness to and raise funds for the condition. Cheyenne was hoping her relationship with her boyfriend Matt would lead to an engagement, but when it fizzles out -- and Cory and his girlfriend Taylor announce they're having a baby -- Cheyenne finds herself single for the first time in a long time.
Maci Bookout
Cast Member
Eleven years after their son, Bentley, was born, Maci and Ryan still struggle to have a solid co-parenting relationship. With an order of protection in place, they can only communicate through Ryan's mom and wife. While raising three kids with her husband, Taylor, Maci steps up in her advocacy work and continues to bring awareness to causes close to her heart, especially women's health.
Mackenzie McKee
Cast Member
Mackenzie McKee, originally from Teen Mom 3, keeps busy juggling three kids, a fitness business and a six-year marriage to her high school sweetheart Josh. With communication issues and infidelity complicating her marriage, Mackenzie may be contemplating divorce. But as her mom, Angie, fights Stage 4 cancer, Mackenzie must learn to prioritize what's really important in life.