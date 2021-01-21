Remembering The Best (And Most Dramatic) MTV Dating Series

Watching your favorite dating show is one thing -- and giving your feedback in real time is quite the other. And now, thanks to a brand-new online series, you can do just that.

Faraway Bae, hosted by The Circle's Joey Sasso, is a virtual and interactive series which will follow YouTube star Dominic DeAngelis as he navigates a field of ladies. Faraway Bae viewers will be able to interact with the cast in real-time and direct the action via any of the social platforms streaming the show, including YouTube, Twitch, Periscope, Facebook, and TVCO. Also on board to mix cocktails and provide dating guidance is the TikTok-famous Paradise Bartender, Ashley Hupp.

"I’m all in favor of unconventional dating experiences, and I’m ready to put myself out there," the Cooking with Dom star reveals. "As everyone knows, I’m all about making people smile and laugh, and I can’t wait to share this experience with my fans as I look for my match. I hope fans will help me along the way!”

“We are giving the audience an experience they’ve never had before,” Joanna Kaufman, the show’s creator and executive producer, says. “People love dating shows, and they have lots of opinions. We are now giving them a voice and the ability to influence the show and participate in unprecedented ways. We will be listening to the viewers and taking action in real time to deliver a uniquely interactive experience. They won't be the third-wheel; they'll be in the driver's seat."

And there's a familiar MTV face making an appearance as well. Are You the One? and Challenge star Kam Williams will be appearing on the February 1 episode -- and she will “put these ladies in the hotseat and ask them the hard-hitting questions!"

In honor of Faraway Bae, check out the trailer above, we're looking back at some of MTV's best romance-themed programming (current and old-school). From looking for the one to being interrupted by an ex on the beach, there's plenty of love (and drama) to go around.

