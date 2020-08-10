Marissa Lucchese

The youngest member of the epic East Coast, Beast Coast Crew (with Derynn and B-Lashes), Marissa may not have connected romantically with Pauly and Vinny on the first season of Double Shot at Love, but they all formed a close bond. Don't let her little sister status fool you. Marissa isn't afraid to keep it real with her friends and roommates. When the guys invited her to live in their suite in Las Vegas, she jumped at the chance to leave Massapequa, NY, and move in with her besties in Sin City. But this time around, Marissa is not looking for love and is excited about a no-strings-attached summer. When she meets someone who catches her eye, will she stick to her plan or get her heart broken again?