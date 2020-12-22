First Look: The Teen Mom OG Cast Is Going To Rise Up Like A Mother

The Teen Mom OG ladies are "not going to take it" when the brand-new season begins.

In a supersized first look at the upcoming episodes -- premiering on January 26 -- Amber, Catelynn, Cheyenne, Maci and Mackenzie are experiencing changes during this "new normal." From Cory asking Cheyenne "are you f*cking pregnant?" to Amber revealing that Gary wants her to live on his land (in a trailer), the women are showing viewers the good and bad times. And the funny moments too.

"Don't dip your French fry -- oh you did it, in the milk. Is it good?" Cheyenne asks Ryder, who sweetly replies, "Yeah." "Can I try it?"

Watch more of the young women in the clip above and do not miss the return of the OGs on Tuesday, January 26 at 8/7c!