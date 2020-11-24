Beyoncé Leads The 2021 Grammy Nominations — See The Full List Here

Getty Images

Grammy season is here — and Beyoncé is already leading the pack.

The artist garnered a total of nine nod as the 2021 Grammys nominees were announced on Tuesday (November 24), making her the most-nominated artist this year. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch follow behind Bey with six each.

Swift and Lipa are up for Album of the Year, along with Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Haim, and Post Malone. Megan Thee Stallion, who saw her star massively rise in 2020, also racked up a handful, including in the Record of the Year and Best Rap Song categories; she's also up for Best New Artist alongside Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, D Smoke, and more.

Harry Styles, meanwhile, nabbed his first-ever Grammy noms in the Best Music Video, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.

Notably, the Recording Academy — often criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusive, and still reeling a bit from former chairman Neil Portnow's 2018 comment that women needed to "step up" — celebrated five women acts in the Best Rock Performance category, including Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard, and Grace Potter.

The 2021 show likely won't look like last year's broadcast, TK details. But this year, awards shows as diverse as the BET Awards, the MTV VMAs and EMA, and most recently the American Music Awards learned how to go virtual — or just virtual enough (while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols) — to make it work. The Grammys will be the first of the major awards seasons shows to pull off a broadcast during the pandemic.

This will also be the first Grammys ceremony since the Recording Academy dropped the word "urban" from some of its categories in June, following Tyler, the Creator's comments at last year's show ("I don't like that urban word. It's just politically correct way to say the N-word, to me.") as well as internal upheaval within the Academy itself.

The broadcast will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who take over from the host of the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies, Alicia Keys. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!" he said in a press release.

The 2021 Grammys will air Sunday, January 21, 2021 on CBS. Find the nominees below.

Record Of The Year

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Black Pumas: "Colors"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Doja Cat: "Say So"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Post Malone: "Circles"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Album Of The Year

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)

Coldplay: Everyday Life

Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3

HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Post Malone: Hollywood's Bleeding

Taylor Swift: Folklore

Song Of The Year

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Post Malone: "Circles"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"

JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: "If the World Was Ending"

Best New Artist

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber: "Yummy"

Doja Cat: "Say So"

Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"

Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"

Harry Styles: "Watermelon Sugar"

Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: "Un Día (One Day)"

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: "Intentions"

BTS: "Dynamite"

Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"

Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: "Exile"

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber: Changes

Lady Gaga: Chromatic

Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia

Harry Styles: Fine Line

Taylor Swift: Folklore

Best R&B Performance

Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: "Lightning and Thunder"

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Jacob Collier: "All I Need"

Brittany Howard: "Goat Head"

Emily King: "See Me"

Best R&B Song

Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: "Better Than I Imagine"

Beyoncé: "Black Parade"

Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: "Collide"

Chloe x Halle: "Do It"

Skip Marley & H.E.R.: "Slow Down"

Best Progressive R&B Album

Jhené Aiko: Chilombo

Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour

The Free Nationals: Free Nationals

F your feelings

Thundercat: It Is What It Is

Best Rap Performance

Big Sean: "Deep Reverence"

DaBaby: "Bop"

Jack Harlow: "What's Poppin"

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Pop Smoke: "Dior"

Best Melodic Rap Performance

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"

Best Rap Song

Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"

Roddy Ricch: "The Box"

Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"

Best Rap Album

D Smoke: Black Habits

Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo

Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony

Nas: King's Disease

Royce da 5'9": The Allegory

Best Alternative Music Album

Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters

Beck: Hyperspace

Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher

Brittany Howard: Jaime

Tame impala: The Slow Rush

Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album

Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG

Camilo: Por Primera Vez

Kany García: Mesa Para Dos

Ricky Martin: Pausa

Debi Nova: 3:33

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dan Auerbach

Dave Cobb

Flying Lotus

Andrew Watt

Catch the full list at Grammy.com.