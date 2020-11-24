Beyoncé Leads The 2021 Grammy Nominations — See The Full List Here

Grammy season is here — and Beyoncé is already leading the pack.
The artist garnered a total of nine nod as the 2021 Grammys nominees were announced on Tuesday (November 24), making her the most-nominated artist this year. Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch follow behind Bey with six each.
Swift and Lipa are up for Album of the Year, along with Jhené Aiko, Black Pumas, Coldplay, Jacob Collier, Haim, and Post Malone. Megan Thee Stallion, who saw her star massively rise in 2020, also racked up a handful, including in the Record of the Year and Best Rap Song categories; she's also up for Best New Artist alongside Doja Cat, Noah Cyrus, Phoebe Bridgers, D Smoke, and more.
Harry Styles, meanwhile, nabbed his first-ever Grammy noms in the Best Music Video, Best Pop Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album categories.
Notably, the Recording Academy — often criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusive, and still reeling a bit from former chairman Neil Portnow's 2018 comment that women needed to "step up" — celebrated five women acts in the Best Rock Performance category, including Fiona Apple, Big Thief, Phoebe Bridgers, Haim, Brittany Howard, and Grace Potter.
The 2021 show likely won't look like last year's broadcast, TK details. But this year, awards shows as diverse as the BET Awards, the MTV VMAs and EMA, and most recently the American Music Awards learned how to go virtual — or just virtual enough (while adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols) — to make it work. The Grammys will be the first of the major awards seasons shows to pull off a broadcast during the pandemic.
This will also be the first Grammys ceremony since the Recording Academy dropped the word "urban" from some of its categories in June, following Tyler, the Creator's comments at last year's show ("I don't like that urban word. It's just politically correct way to say the N-word, to me.") as well as internal upheaval within the Academy itself.
The broadcast will be hosted by The Daily Show's Trevor Noah, who take over from the host of the 2019 and 2020 ceremonies, Alicia Keys. "I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award!" he said in a press release.
The 2021 Grammys will air Sunday, January 21, 2021 on CBS. Find the nominees below.
Record Of The Year
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Black Pumas: "Colors"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Doja Cat: "Say So"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Post Malone: "Circles"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Album Of The Year
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Black Pumas: Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition)
Coldplay: Everyday Life
Jacob Collier: Djesse Vol.3
HAIM: Women in Music Pt. III
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Post Malone: Hollywood's Bleeding
Taylor Swift: Folklore
Song Of The Year
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
Post Malone: "Circles"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
H.E.R.: "I Can't Breathe"
JP Saxe ft. Julia Michaels: "If the World Was Ending"
Best New Artist
Ingrid Andress
Phoebe Bridgers
Chika
Noah Cyrus
D Smoke
Doja Cat
Kaytranada
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Pop Solo Performance
Justin Bieber: "Yummy"
Doja Cat: "Say So"
Billie Eilish: "Everything I Wanted"
Dua Lipa: "Don't Start Now"
Harry Styles: "Watermelon Sugar"
Taylor Swift: "Cardigan"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny, Tainy: "Un Día (One Day)"
Justin Bieber ft. Quavo: "Intentions"
BTS: "Dynamite"
Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande: "Rain on Me"
Taylor Swift ft. Bon Iver: "Exile"
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justin Bieber: Changes
Lady Gaga: Chromatic
Dua Lipa: Future Nostalgia
Harry Styles: Fine Line
Taylor Swift: Folklore
Best R&B Performance
Jhené Aiko ft. John Legend: "Lightning and Thunder"
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Jacob Collier: "All I Need"
Brittany Howard: "Goat Head"
Emily King: "See Me"
Best R&B Song
Robert Glasper Featuring H.E.R. & Meshell Ndegeocello: "Better Than I Imagine"
Beyoncé: "Black Parade"
Tiana Major9 & EARTHGANG: "Collide"
Chloe x Halle: "Do It"
Skip Marley & H.E.R.: "Slow Down"
Best Progressive R&B Album
Jhené Aiko: Chilombo
Chloe x Halle: Ungodly Hour
The Free Nationals: Free Nationals
F your feelings
Thundercat: It Is What It Is
Best Rap Performance
Big Sean: "Deep Reverence"
DaBaby: "Bop"
Jack Harlow: "What's Poppin"
Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Pop Smoke: "Dior"
Best Melodic Rap Performance
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"
Anderson .Paak: "Lockdown"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Travis Scott: "Highest in the Room"
Best Rap Song
Lil Baby: "The Bigger Picture"
Roddy Ricch: "The Box"
Drake ft. Lil Durk: "Laugh Now Cry Later"
DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch: "Rockstar"
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé: "Savage"
Best Rap Album
D Smoke: Black Habits
Freddie Gibbs and The Alchemist: Alfredo
Jay Electronica: A Written Testimony
Nas: King's Disease
Royce da 5'9": The Allegory
Best Alternative Music Album
Fiona Apple: Fetch the Bolt Cutters
Beck: Hyperspace
Phoebe Bridgers: Punisher
Brittany Howard: Jaime
Tame impala: The Slow Rush
Best Latin Pop Or Urban Album
Bad Bunny: YHLQMDLG
Camilo: Por Primera Vez
Kany García: Mesa Para Dos
Ricky Martin: Pausa
Debi Nova: 3:33
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dan Auerbach
Dave Cobb
Flying Lotus
Andrew Watt
Catch the full list at Grammy.com.