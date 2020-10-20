Sneak Peek: Maddie's 16 And Pregnant Baby Shower Is Already Delivering Drama

Maddie's baby shower is supposed to be an event to celebrate the 16 and pregnant teenager. But in a sneak peek of the upcoming episode, below, there is already drama surrounding the bash -- and the festivities have yet to even begin.

"Korey's family can't make it because I invited them at the last minute," Maddie discloses about her baby daddy's clan. "But it might be better because our families haven't met, and there's still tension between them."

She continues: "Even though my mom doesn't want Korey to show up until the end of the party, he wants to be included. I decided he should be able to stay as long as he wants."

But Maddie's mom Crystal isn't on board with the plan. What does she have to say about Korey's desire to be present at the party, and how does Maddie respond?