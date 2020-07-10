tuesdays 9/8c
16 and Pregnant
Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.
watch the season premiere
highlight
madisen and her dad have a heart-to-heart
music from season 6
listen to the soundtrack now

About 16 and Pregnant

Get an intimate look into the lives of teenagers as they navigate adolescence while facing unplanned pregnancies and go from high school students to parents-to-be.

Follow