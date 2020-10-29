'I Don't Have To Keep Hiding This': Teen Mom 2's Leah Is Talking About Her Struggles With Addiction

Leah confessed in a preview of Teen Mom 2 that she "was addicted to pain medication" -- and during this week's episode, the mother of three elaborated on her painful past and why she was ready to be open about her experience.

"I've been working really hard writing a book about my life," Leah said about her memoir Hope, Grace & Faith. "Even though so much of my past has played out on TV, there's a lot that I haven't dealt with publicly."

She revealed that this was about hiding her addiction, and five years ago (the time of her struggle), she was afraid of "what the repercussions would be."

"I was scared that I would have this big 'addict' on my forehead and everyone perceiving every little thing that I did was because I was an addict," she stated. "I was afraid of the way that I would be looked at. I was afraid Corey would still be able to use it against me in court. It's nothing that I should be ashamed of, so I want others to own their stories."

Speaking of the twins' dad, Leah claims that Corey didn't provide the support that she needed, but it "played a big part" in her relationship with Jeremy.

"When I told Jeremy what was in my book, he was like, 'Oh my gosh, I cannot believe you are putting literally everything in this book,'" Leah stated in a diary cam. "While I was battling with addiction, I was still married to Jeremy, and I understand that it was even hard for him. Then he went and talked about me behind my back to everyone else about me being an addict and not even to me. I love Jeremy, but damn. I think he sees it differently now."

Leah also admitted that when she was in the hospital for Addie's birth, she was on morphine for five days -- and was already addicted to the medication.

"Now I am okay with talking about this," she bravely said. "I don't have to keep hiding this sh*t."

If you or a friend is struggling with addiction, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help. And be sure to keep watching Leah's remarkable Teen Mom 2 journey every Tuesday at 8/7c.