Blinding Lights, Indeed: The Weeknd, CNCO, Maluma, And Roddy Ricch Will Perform At The 2020 VMAs

Getty Images

Better grab your shades if you think you can handle these "Blinding Lights."

That's right — The Weeknd is bringing a keyed-up, dazzling After Hours performance to the 2020 VMAs. And he's not alone. CNCO, Maluma, and Roddy Ricch will also hit the stage during the show.

It's a great year for all of them. The Weeknd racked up six VMA nominations, including Video of the Year and Artist of the Year, for his maniacal "Blinding Lights" visual, while Ricch's ubiquitous No. 1 hit "The Box" propelled him to three of his own, including Song of the Year. Maluma, meanwhile, is up for Best Latin, while CNCO nabbed a nod in the brand-new Best Quarantine Performance category, as well as one for Best Choreography. This will be the first time on the VMA stage for Ricch and second for The Weeknd, who literally lit the show aflame in 2015.

They all join an already explosive lineup of performers, including the previously announced Doja Cat, J Balvin, and K-pop phenoms BTS, who will mark the TV debut of their upcoming single "Dynamite." The show will be hosted by Keke Palmer.

Elsewhere in the field, this year's VMA nominations are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga, who have nine each, followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd with six each. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms, as well as with several outdoor performances around New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.