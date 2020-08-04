It's Dynamite: BTS, Doja Cat, And J Balvin Will Perform At The 2020 VMAs

Getty Images

Are you ready, ARMY?

The 2020 VMAs just got a whole lot more explosive, thanks to the dynamos in BTS. The K-pop group — 2020 nominees for Best Pop, Best K-pop, and Best Choreography — will light up the awards show for the first time ever with an exciting performance of their upcoming new single, “Dynamite.”

And the fun doesn't stop there: The 2020 VMAs will also feature memorable performances from both Doja Cat, who's up for PUSH Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Direction, and J Balvin — nominated for Best Collaboration and three times for Best Latin.

This will be the first time on the VMA stage for BTS, marking the TV debut of “Dynamite” (set to drop on August 21), and the first VMA performance for Doja Cat as well. Last year, J Balvin and Bad Bunny made the VMA stage their playground for a cartoonish, whimsical rendition of "Qué Pretendes." That means, simply, that this year, anything can happen.

The 2020 VMAs are led by Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga in the nominations field with nine nods each, followed closely behind by both Billie Eilish and The Weeknd. See the full list of nominees, and vote for your faves across 15 gender-neutral categories right now, at vma.mtv.com.

The 2020 VMAs will air live at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Sunday, August 30 across MTV's linear and digital platforms from Brooklyn's Barclays Center, as well as from various iconic locations throughout the five boroughs in New York City. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.