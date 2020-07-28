Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Blackpink's Album Release Date Confirmed, But Who Will Be Featured On It?

Blackpink have been in your area, and now their debut album isn't far away, either!

The South Korean quartet — Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo — are slated to release their first full-length album on October 2, per an announcement by YG Entertainment on Monday (July 27). The announcement included a poster depicting a crown adorned with a glistening gem, rendered appropriately in a rosy pink set against a solid black background.

The album will feature the lead single "How You Like That," which released in June with a couture-clad music video that broke a number of streaming records, becoming the most-viewed YouTube video in just 24 hours, according to Billboard.

The group will give fans a taste of the album when, in August, they drop a mysterious second single from the album with an undisclosed surprise guest. Rumors quickly surfaced that the mystery collaborator would be fellow Interscope signee Selena Gomez, following reports from various media outlets. Earlier fan rumors have suggested that Ariana Grande and Charlie Puth, none of which has been confirmed (the latter was, apparently, refuted by Puth himself.)

In response to the rumors, YG Entertainment released a statement asking fans to wait for the official announcement. But the collaboration would not be unprecedented for the mega-popular girl group. Earlier this year, Blackpink collaborated with Lady Gaga on the bilingual, sugary sweet song, "Sour Candy," off the pop star's latest album, Chromatica.