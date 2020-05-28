Lady Gaga And Blackpink Are A Little Sweet, Very Spicy On 'Sour Candy'

Getty Images

It's officially Chromatica week, and the bops are raining down! On Thursday (May 28), a day ahead of the release of Lady Gaga's sixth album, the singer revealed the sweet-and-spicy, bilingual dance-hall cut "Sour Candy," the third track off the forthcoming LP and her hotly anticipated collaboration with mega-popular K-pop girl-group Blackpink.

“I’m sour candy, so sweet then I get a little angry," Blackpink members Jennie and Lisa rap in English on the opening verse. "I’m super psycho, make you crazy when I turn the lights low.”

Gaga comes in on the refrain, hammering home the song's core message — don't judge a book by its cover — by comparing herself to Werther's caramel. "I'm hard on the outside," she croons. "But if you give me time / Then I could make time for your love." Gaga assures her partner that, even if they can't crack her hard shell, at least she's keeping it real with them. ("You want a real taste, at least I'm not a fake.")

Rumors about the collaboration first swirled after Target leaked the Chromatica tracklist on its site, and Gaga later confirmed the lineup on April 21. The pop star told Japenese outlet TV Groove that she looked forward to working with Blackpink's Jennie, Lisa, Rosé, and Jisoo because “they love powerful women like us, and they also wanted to celebrate me, and we had a great time together with this song." She added, “I was excited to hear them interpret the song in Korean, and told them that the part was so creative and fun.”

"Sour Candy" follows the release of Chromatica's lead single, "Stupid Love," and "Rain on Me," Lady Gaga's wet-and-wild collaboration with Ariana Grande that dropped a week prior, on May 22. As the first new track from Blackpink in over a year, it may be a sign of more music to come from the cool-girl band, who are slated to release a new album later this year.