Steffi Ramos/MTV/Brian Ziff

Say Hello: Your 2020 VMA PUSH Best New Artist Nominees Are Here

When the 2020 VMAs return to New York City next month, there will be a whole new slew of boundary-pushing, needle-moving artists to celebrate. The full list is coming — and in the meantime, our first taste of it kicks off today (July 23) with the nominees in the PUSH Best New Artist category.

These 17 artists range from cavernous-voiced belters and sonic impresarios to genre-blurring visionaries and chart-topping pop savants. And they're all up for PUSH Best New Artist in 2020.

That list of nominees includes, in full: AJ Mitchell, Arizona Zervas, Ava Max, BENEE, BROCKHAMPTON, Conan Gray, Doja Cat, FINNEAS, Jack Harlow, Kiana Ledé, Lewis Capaldi, Lil Tecca, Pop Smoke, Roddy Ricch, Summer Walker, Tate McRae, and YUNGBLUD.

The 2020 VMAs will return to Barclays Center in Brooklyn for the first time since 2013, but won't be confined to that arena. The show will go wide throughout all five boroughs, featuring performances from various iconic locations throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island, to honor the spirit and resilience of the city.

Vote for your favorite nominee for PUSH Best New Artist at vma.mtv.com right now.

The 2020 MTV VMAs will hit New York City on Sunday, August 30 and air live on MTV. Find everything you need to know at vma.mtv.com.