ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

The VMAs Are Returning To Barclays Center — And Hitting All Five Boroughs In New York City

It's 2020, and the Moon Person is once again touching down in New York City.

Yes, this year's MTV VMAs will take place at the Barclays Center on Sunday, August 30, MTV announced today (June 29), aided by a quick shout-out from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo at his live video briefing. It's the first time the show has hit the iconic Downtown Brooklyn venue since 2013. But this time, the action isn't contained just to the arena, or even the borough in which it sits.

For the 2020 show, the VMAs are going wide, featuring performances from various iconic locations throughout Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx, and Staten Island, to honor the spirit and resilience of New York.

The 2020 VMAs will be the first event to take place at Barclays Center since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the city. Of course, the virus is still very real, which means an added emphasis and focus on safety. The governor's announcement came with the note of "limited or no audience."

"Show producers alongside Barclays Center management have been working closely with state and local officials to implement best practices for everyone involved," according to a statement. "Among the measures all parties involved have aligned on include extensive social distancing procedures, meaningful capacity limitations and the virtualization of components where possible."

The 2013 show saw a resigned Moon Person — courtesy of Brooklyn artist Kaws — as well as a entirely Moon Person-centric stage. Seven years later, the 2020 VMAs are shaping up to be a sprawling celebration across some of the biggest landmarks in the Big Apple.

More information will be available as the show date approaches. In the meantime, after a year in New Jersey, welcome (back) to NYC, VMAs.