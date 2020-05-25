Madness Mama: Challenge Competitor Melissa Reeves Welcomes Baby Girl

Riccardo Giordina

Melissa Reeves has a special announcement: The Challenge player a mum mom to a "little angel"!

The Total Madness player -- who made her debut on the reality series via Vendettas -- welcomed a baby girl on May 24.

"My world changed forever," Mel captioned the photograph above. "My baby girl arrived right on her due date words can’t describe how in love with this little angel I am. I feel so happy and blessed. I was in labour for 3 days, then we had to opt for a C section because it turns out she is one big baby, she’s 8lb 11!!"

She first shared in January that she would welcome a "mini-me" this summer and revealed it would be a girl several weeks later. At the time, Mel, who's also an Ex on the Beach alum, divulged that she was avec child while she was filming Season 35 but did not know it at the time.

Offer your congrats to Melissa in the comments, and keep watching The Challenge: Total Madness every Wednesday at 8/7c!