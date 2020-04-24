Bop Shop: Songs From Sam Smith And Demi Lovato, Isaiah Rashad, Zsela, And More

Wale: “Sue Me”

Wale flips the American script with his new video for “Sue Me” that reimagines the country with its gaze forever fixated on the Black body. White people have become the discriminated-against minority, and over the course of the eight-minute video (which follows star Lucas Hedges), we see dark situations reimagined with the races flipped. Billboards that promote stop-and-frisk have black officers on them, and people minding their business in MoreBucks (a play on Starbucks) get kicked out for doing absolutely nothing wrong, which is based on a real-life situation that happened in 2018.

These moments, and more, are soundtracked by the gospel-influenced tune that finds Wale at his most honest and introspective, exploring everything from how his Nigerian parents have affected him to the reception to his projects that have incensed him in some way. Over the years, Wale has proven himself as one of rap’s top-tier lyricists, and here it shows that he’s stepping into the role with untouchable lyricism. This openness is refreshing and rare, contributing to the feel that listeners are listening to a confessional over a spiritual backing. —Trey Alston