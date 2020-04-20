Louis Tomlinson Thinks Liam Payne Is Revealing Too Much About One Direction's Potential Reunion

(Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Die-hard fans of One Direction have been supporting the guys' solo careers since they went on hiatus in 2016. But just because Directioners have been cheering each member on individually doesn't mean they haven't been hoping for a reunion. And during an Instagram Live with "Midnight" collaborator Alesso on Sunday (April 19), Liam Payne dropped some more knowledge about the group's 10-year anniversary surprise, despite already getting told off for revealing too much.

"Oh my god dude... there's so many One Direction questions," Alesso told Payne, adding that he didn't want to put too much pressure on the "Stack It Up" singer to reveal any more information than he already has about a potential reunion. "I feel like I don't want to put you on the spot because I know you can't say too much," he added.

Still, that didn't stop Payne from confirming once again that he's been speaking with his former bandmates about doing something special for the group's 10-year anniversary. "I did speak to Niall again on FaceTime today though and he was outside on his balcony sunbathing and whatever," Payne said. "He's in London as well. Most of us are in London. We've been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment."

And while it's unclear whether or not the actual reunion will be over FaceTime and later shared with fans, what Payne did make clear is that, despite reports that the group recently refollowed Zayn Malik on Twitter, the "Let Me" crooner will not be part of the surprise. "You can come and fill in for Zayn," Payne told Alesso. "Join the band."

Other than that, Payne stayed mum about any plans the group currently has in the works. Why? Because bandmate Louis Tomlinson feels he's said too much in recent weeks. "I can't say too much," Payne added. "It was actually Louis [who] told me off for revealing a bit about our plans the other day. So I had a group telling off on the group chat."

On April 9, The Sun published an exclusive interview with Payne, in which he first teased that a One Direction anniversary surprise might be coming down the pipe. "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice," he said. "There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around."

Hopefully, Payne's tendency to spill the beans about the group's ongoing plans doesn't halt them altogether. And when a One Direction reunion finally does come to fruition, Alesso said it best: "The whole world is about to explode."