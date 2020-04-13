Soul delaySoul's Delay Means There Won't Be Another Pixar Movie Out Until Fall

Getty Images

If you were planning on turning to Pixar's upcoming film for a little soul-searching, it looks like you're going to have to do that later this year.

Soul, the studio's latest film since debuting Onward, has officially been pushed back from its initial release date of June 19. This is only the latest delay in a long line of pushbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Soul is a colorful, emotional drama that looks set to explore what we can accomplish during our short time on this planet. Jamie Foxx will portray Joe Gardner, an aspiring jazz musician who teaches middle school band. After getting his big break at a New York City jazz club, he falls down a manhole and presumably dies.

Next thing he knows, Joe's popped up as a simple soul at the "You Seminar," where he meets 22 (Tina Fey). He's meant to chill out here for a while and then return to the world to inhabit a new body. His new pal 22 doesn't think living on Earth is all it's cracked up to be – but Joe couldn't disagree less. After agreeing to disagree, they work together to try and get Joe back into his own body on Earth before it's too late.

"We only have a short time on this planet," Gardner says in a voiceover in the trailer. "You want to become the person that you were born to be. Don’t waste your time on all the junk of life. Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful into this world."

If Soul sounds like your jazzy cup of tea, you can save the date to go check it out (hopefully with others) when it's set to debut on November 20.