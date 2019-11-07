Pixar's Soul Is A Literal Soul-Searching Journey

Pixar

Disney-Pixar's latest project is a soul-searching, existential journey. No, really.

But don't let that scare you away. Soul is an upcoming animated film is all about looking inside yourself and asking one question: who are you really? And how would you like to be remembered?

Meet Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), an aspiring jazz musician who also happens to teach middle school band. When he gets his big break to bust out his best work at a popular jazz club in New York City, he can hardly contain his excitement – until he falls down a manhole.

After Joe falls (to his death?) he ends up as a soul at the "You Seminar," a place for souls to come to rest, recharge, and "reset" before they're sent back out into the world to inhabit new bodies. He meets 22 (Tina Fey), a soul who thinks living on Earth isn't all that awesome, and the pair have to work together to try and get Joe back to Earth and into his body before he's trapped as a soul and forced out...forever.

"We only have a short time on this planet," Gardner says in a voiceover in the trailer. "You want to become the person that you were born to be. Don’t waste your time on all the junk of life. Spend your precious hours doing what will bring out the real you, the brilliant passionate you that’s willing to contribute something meaningful into this world."

The first teaser trailer is a whimsical look at what the movie will entail, and it looks like an exciting adventure in the vein of previous Pixar film Inside Out. It will mark the 23rd movie in Pixar's collection, and that's an exciting milestone, to be sure.

Save the date, because Soul is poised to jazz up theaters starting on June 19, 2020.